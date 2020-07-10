/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 11:39 AM
116 Apartments for rent in Key Biscayne, FL with washer-dryer
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Village of Key Biscayne
385 Ridgewood Rd
385 Ridgewood Road, Key Biscayne, FL
4 Bedrooms
$12,900
4119 sqft
Jungly foliage, oversized corner lot, 4-level old-world Moorish villa, beach-entry lagoon pool. Tallest Island home. Tower mirador-treetop & 360º views. > 6000 sq ft of indoor/ outdoor living environments.
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Village of Key Biscayne
607 Ocean Dr
607 Ocean Drive, Key Biscayne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,700
1765 sqft
SPECTACULAR 2 BEDROOM CONDO ON KEY BISCAYNE - Property Id: 300279 Bright and totally remodeled 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom unit at the desirable Sands Condo.
1 of 43
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Village of Key Biscayne
177 Ocean Lane Dr
177 Ocean Lane Drive, Key Biscayne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,700
1260 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Breathtaking Ocean, beach, Miami skyline, South Beach and Crandon park views from every rooms; beautifully fully furnished 2 bedrooms 2 full bathrooms. Long balcony to enjoy sunrise and sunset.
1 of 50
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Village of Key Biscayne
705 Crandon Blvd
705 Crandon Boulevard, Key Biscayne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1310 sqft
Furnished Resort Villa Two bedroom, two bath apartment at the Ocean Club Condo. Apartment has a large lanai terrace with Tropical views over lake and gardens! Must see video to appreciate the space.
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Village of Key Biscayne
600 Grapetree Dr
600 Grapetree Drive, Key Biscayne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Location, Location, Location!! Spacious unit with unobstructed, panoramic oceanfront shoreline views from all rooms in this beautifully remodeled 3/2. Large master suite, walk-in closets, natural stone floors, remodeled kitchen and baths.
1 of 11
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Village of Key Biscayne
707 Crandon Blvd # PH8
707 Crandon Boulevard, Key Biscayne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,795
1570 sqft
BEAUTIFUL PENTHOUSE OCEAN CLUB 2/2 TOTALLY FURNISHED, 6 MONTH RENT ONLY. PLEASE CONTACT LISTING AGENT FOR MORE INFO EMILIANO REYNOSO AT (855) 668-8773 OR ereynoso@novusre.com
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Village of Key Biscayne
121 Crandon Blvd
121 Crandon Boulevard, Key Biscayne, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,950
Stunning 3 full bedroom plus Den/Office corner unit bright and spacious. Model B is one of the most desired floor plans, it includes 2 full baths + 1/2 bath ** 2 Parking spaces.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Village of Key Biscayne
611 OCEAN DR
611 Ocean Drive, Key Biscayne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,300
BEAUTIFUL VIEW FROM THIS 2 BEDROOM/ 2 BATH SPACIOUS BEACH CONDO WITH LARGE OPEN BALCONY FACING THE BEACH. POOL & GARDENS. ONLY 2 APARTMENTS PER FLOOR FOR COMPLETE PRIVACY. POOL, 24 HRS SECURITY, BBQ AREA & MORE. EASY TO SHOW!!
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Village of Key Biscayne
600 SE Grapetree Dr
600 Grapetree Dr, Key Biscayne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$9,200
Bright and spacious totally remodeled 3 bedroom 3 bathroom apartment with a huge terrace, nicely decorated, marble floors, completely equipped open kitchen.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Village of Key Biscayne
301 Sunrise Dr
301 Sunrise Drive, Key Biscayne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Lovely 2 bedroom to bath unit in wonderful Key Biscayne building. Key Biscayne is located in the center 1.25 square miles of a four-mile-long, two-mile-wide barrier island between the Atlantic Ocean and Biscayne Bay.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Village of Key Biscayne
1121 Crandon Blvd
1121 Crandon Boulevard, Key Biscayne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,995
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy breathtaking Sunrises & Sunsets from this most desirable sought after “03” line with spectacular views of Ocean, Bay & State Park/Lighthouse! All just steps from the beach! Totally remodeled with top of the line finishings, open kitchen and
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Village of Key Biscayne
350 OCEAN DR
350 Ocean Drive, Key Biscayne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$8,800
4 Bedrooms
Ask
BEST PRICE in the newest and most luxurious building in Key Biscayne! 2 bedrooms + Den that can be used as a third bedroom, 3.5 Baths. City and bay views. Sunset. Private elevator.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Village of Key Biscayne
161 Crandon Blvd
161 Crandon Boulevard, Key Biscayne, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
PENTHOUSE ON BEST LOCATION OF BOTANICA, AT FLORANDA LOBBY; STEPS AWAY FROM ELEVATORS; AMPLE AND RARELY AVAILABLE 3 BEDROOM 3 FULL BATHROOMS PROPERTY, SUBSTANTIALLY REMODELED; AVAILABLE FOR SHORT TERM RENTAL COMPLETELY FURNISHED; FULL OF LIGHT; 2
1 of 43
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Village of Key Biscayne
785 CRANDON BLVD
785 Crandon Boulevard, Key Biscayne, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$9,900
2500 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious, almost 3,100 sq ft. 3 rooms plus den 4 1/2 bathrooms , service quarters + staff area apartment in Club Tower Two - Ocean Club. Beautiful view of gardens from all rooms.
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Village of Key Biscayne
107 Reef Ln
107 Reef Lane, Key Biscayne, FL
7 Bedrooms
$28,000
A two Level residence at the most desired and exquisite residences in Key Biscayne a private intimate beachfront community designed by world famous Architectonica.
1 of 39
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Village of Key Biscayne
781 Crandon Blvd
781 Crandon Blvd, Key Biscayne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,800
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully decorated and remodeled unit with 3 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. Resort style living, private club, restaurants, spa, beauty salon, fitness center, tennis & pools.
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Village of Key Biscayne
330 Palmwood Ln
330 West Palmwood Lane, Key Biscayne, FL
4 Bedrooms
$13,000
Beautiful Remodeled 4 Bedroom, 4 Bathroom House with additional Guest House, which has a Full Bedroom and Bathroom, which can be used as an additional room or office. House has 3,791 Square feet of living area and very spacious layout.
1 of 35
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Village of Key Biscayne
101 Sunrise Dr
101 Sunrise Drive, Key Biscayne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,900
The Island's newest addition, 101 Sunrise Residences located at 101 Sunrise Dr., Key Biscayne, Florida. An exclusive boutique building with only eleven tailor made units.
1 of 39
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Village of Key Biscayne
1111 Crandon Blvd
1111 Crandon Boulevard, Key Biscayne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,950
Location, Location, Location!! Unique opportunity to rent this most sought after oceanfront lanai just steps from the beach. Large oceanfront terrace, great for entertaining. Beautifully remodeled throughout. 2/2 split bedroom plan plus den/office.
1 of 39
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Village of Key Biscayne
455 Grand Bay Dr
455 Grand Bay Drive, Key Biscayne, FL
Studio
$13,500
4 BEDROOMS, 4/1 BATHROOMS, GRAND BAY RESIDENCE CONDO.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Village of Key Biscayne
701 Crandon Blvd
701 Crandon Boulevard, Key Biscayne, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$6,900
Beautiful and spacious three bedroom condo with 3 full baths, open kitchen, beautiful balcony surrounded by palm trees with partial lake view. New Vinyl floors installed in all three bedrooms.
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Village of Key Biscayne
360 Ocean Dr
360 Ocean Drive, Key Biscayne, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
Direct Ocean Front Full 4 en-suites 4.5 Bath Flow-Through unit at Oceana Key Biscayne. With Private direct access elevator, floor to ceiling windows and expansive terraces directly facing Sunrise and Sunset.
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Village of Key Biscayne
472 FERNWOOD DR
472 Fernwood Road, Key Biscayne, FL
4 Bedrooms
$8,500
Brand new contemporary style townhouse located directly across from the Park. Owner spared no expense in the 4B/4B with spacious bonus room. Natural stone floors and top of the line finishes.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Village of Key Biscayne
100 Ocean Lane Dr
100 Ocean Lane Drive, Key Biscayne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Sunny corner unfurnished 2 bedrooom, 2 bath unit with title and Pergo wood laminate flooring and washer and dryer inside the unit offered for annual rental. One assigned covered parking space. Plenty of guest parking.
