apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 3:45 PM
131 Apartments for rent in Aventura, FL with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 12:41pm
$
9 Units Available
Promenade at Aventura Apartments
19680 E Country Club Dr, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,235
1238 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,447
1409 sqft
Near the Intracoastal Waterway and the coastline. Recently renovated with a fireplace, granite countertops and walk-in closets in each unit. On-site trash valet, business center, pool and putting green. Pet-friendly. Garages available.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 10 at 03:45pm
18 Units Available
Lincoln Pointe
17900 NE 31st Ct, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,455
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1100 sqft
Waterfront homes within a Mediterranean-style community. Enjoy spacious floor plans and access to ample community amenities, like a hot tub and pool, billiards room, and business center. Near Biscayne Boulevard. Have fun at Aventura Mall.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 12:29pm
24 Units Available
Midtown Aventura
20080 West Dixie Highway, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,721
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
1346 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,719
1484 sqft
Oversized apartments in a palm-tree-filled community with large swimming pool. Units come with air conditioning, carpets and dishwashers. Conference room, media room and package receiving services. Just off Route 1.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 02:31pm
25 Units Available
Adventure Town Center
Camden Aventura
3100 NE 190th St, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,709
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,929
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,399
1465 sqft
A wealth of shopping, entertainment and dining options are near this community at Aventura Mall. Residents can stay fit at the tennis court and gym or relax in the hot tub. Units have hardwood flooring.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 01:51pm
$
12 Units Available
The Waterways
Waterways Village Apartments
3609 NE 207th St, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,729
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,991
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,554
1495 sqft
Spacious apartments with gourmet kitchens, walk in closets, washer/dryer in unit and private patio/balcony. Community features heated bayside pool, fitness center and water fountains. Located just five minutes from the beach.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
The Waterways
3610 Yacht Club Dr
3610 Yacht Club Drive, Aventura, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1 sqft
Spectacular southeast views from this large and bright 3 bedroom 2 bath unit in Portsviews best line! Perched atop the 10th floor with ocean view, wake up to a beautiful sunrise and watch boats come and go from the marina.
1 of 52
Last updated July 10 at 01:36pm
1 Unit Available
20185 E Country Club Dr
20185 East Country Club Drive, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
2470 sqft
Completely renovated 2 story condo. This unit lives more like a home, or townhome. If you're looking for something truly rare and magnificent, this is the unit for you.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 01:36pm
1 Unit Available
Williams Island
1000 E Island Blvd
1000 West Williams Island Boulevard, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
ONE OF A KIND CONTEMPORARY UNIT COMPLETELY RECONFIGURED AND RENOVATED BY TOP DESIGNER.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 01:36pm
1 Unit Available
The Waterways
21212 Harbor Way
21212 Harbor Way, Aventura, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Fabulous 2-story townhouse featuring 3 bedroom/ 2.5 baths in gated community of Harbor Villages, in prestigious Aventura. Corner unit with extra storage, washer/ dryer inside the unit and one bedroom on first floor.
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 01:36pm
1 Unit Available
The Waterways
21150 Point Place
21150 Point Place, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,990
2190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 21150 Point Place in Aventura. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 01:36pm
1 Unit Available
Adventure Town Center
2965 NE 185th St
2965 Northeast 185th Street, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,625
859 sqft
WOW!! A CORNER UNIT 1 BED/1 BATH/1 CAR GARAGE TRI-LEVEL TOWNHOUSE AT AVENTI @AVENTURA.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
The Waterways
3640 Yacht Club Dr. Ap
3640 Yacht Club Drive, Aventura, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,380
1 sqft
Gorgeous view of Waterways Marina from every room in this spacious and bright 2 bedroom 2 bath unit. Split floor plan with marble floors, floor to ceiling windows, and many upgrades. Full size washer and dryer inside unit.
1 of 15
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
3370 NE 190th St Apt 2002
3370 Northeast 190th Street, Aventura, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1610 sqft
Beautiful penthouse located in the best area of Aventura. TWO PARKING SPACES+ Storage!!, washer and dryer inside the unit, walking closets and beautiful wood floors. Amazing views of the to the intracoastal bay and the city from the three balconies.
1 of 97
Last updated July 10 at 01:36pm
1 Unit Available
3201 NE 183rd St
3201 Northeast 183rd Street, Aventura, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,300
Enjoy the breathtaking panoramic intra-coastal, ocean, and city views of this furnished 2 bed + den and 2 1/2 bath in the heart of Williams Island.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 01:36pm
1 Unit Available
3330 NE 190 ST
3330 Northeast 190th Street, Aventura, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2 sqft
Unique Luxury in the Heart of Aventura - Waterfront Community, 24 Hr Guard Gate, Valet, Parking w/assigned Parking Spaces. Resort Style Club House, Custom Designed European Style Kitchen Cabinets, Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 01:36pm
1 Unit Available
The Waterways
21382 Marina Cove Cir
21382 Marina Cove Circle, Aventura, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
WONDERFUL WATER WAYS OPPORTUNITY! BEAUTIFUL, UPDATED, CORNER TOWNHOME PRICED TO SELL! DECORATOR DESIGNED WITH NEWER KITCHEN AND BATHROOMS, NEW APPLIANCES, BEAUTIFUL WALL COVERINGS, AND PERFECT LAYOUT WITH THREE BEDROOMS UP, AND ONE BEDROOM DOWN.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 01:36pm
1 Unit Available
Williams Island
3500 Island Blvd
3500 Island Boulevard, Aventura, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
BEAUTIFUL, PRIVATE, BRIGHT AND OPEN HOME IN THE MEDITERRANEAN VILLAGE OF WILLIAMS ISLAND WITH UPDATED KITCHEN AND BATHROOMS, HURRICANE SHUTTERS, NEW AIR CONDITIONERS, NEW PLUMBING, 3 BEDROOMS/3.5 BATHS, 3 PATIOS, TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT.
1 of 35
Last updated July 10 at 01:36pm
1 Unit Available
20191 E Country Club Dr
20191 East Country Club Drive, Aventura, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1647 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
AMAZING SOUTH EAST VIEWS OF THE OCEAN, INTRACOASTAL AND GOLF COURSE! LARGE 2 BD, 2 BTH WITH NEWER KITCHEN & BATHS. GREAT AMENITIES INCLUDING GYM, POOL, TENNIS, CAFE.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 01:36pm
1 Unit Available
3135 NE 184th St
3135 Northeast 184th Street, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
903 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Very spacious one bedroom unit with water and garden view. Very tranquil community located in the heart of Aventura. Close by to parks, walk in distance to shopping and grocery stores. Gated 24/7 security service.
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 01:36pm
1 Unit Available
20953 NE 30th Ct
20953 Northeast 30th Court, Aventura, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
BEAUTIFUL LAKEFRONT GEM IN GATED COMMUNITY OF AVENTURA LAKES LOCATED IN THE HEART OF AVENTURA. TWO-STORY HOME FEATURING HIGH CEILINGS, 3 BEDROOMS 2-1/2 BATHS AND A SPLIT GARAGE. THE MASTER SUITE IS VERY LARGE AND IT OVERLOOKS THE LAKE.
1 of 41
Last updated July 10 at 01:36pm
1 Unit Available
Williams Island
1000 W Island Blvd
1000 W Island Blvd, Aventura, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
1 sqft
SPECTACULAR VIEWS OVER WILLIAMS ISLAND TO THE INTRACOASTAL AND OCEAN FROM ONE SIDE AND VIEWS OF THE SUNSET AND MAULE LAKE FROM THE OTHER SIDE OF THIS SPACIOUS FLOW THRU UNIT. 3 BEDRMS/ 2.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 01:36pm
1 Unit Available
The Waterways
3600 yacht club drive
3600 Yacht Club Drive, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
A MUST SEE UNIT, SPECTACULAR panoramic view North to Port Everglades and East to the Ocean. This 3 bedroom (2 bedrooms plus a family room) has Marble floors, a refurbish kitchen with Granite counters, new appliances, and(2) two balconies.
1 of 42
Last updated July 10 at 01:36pm
1 Unit Available
19101 NE 36th Ct
19101 Mystic Pointe Dr, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1321 sqft
Stunning & Sophisticated 2/2 with breathtaking views of the Intracoastal, Ocean & City from this 29th floor remodeled corner unit located in the heart of Aventura.
1 of 64
Last updated July 10 at 01:36pm
1 Unit Available
19999 E Country club dr
19999 East Country Club Drive, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great 2/2 split floor plan on the yacht club water front, renovated, tile floors and open kitchen. Huge closets, amazing views, large bathrooms. Washer and dryer with laundry closet.
