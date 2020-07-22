Apartment List
/
FL
/
west park
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 22 2020 at 4:52 PM

316 Apartments for rent in West Park, FL with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in West Park offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike rid... Read Guide >

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
West Park
3701 SW 47th Ave
3701 Southwest 47th Avenue, West Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$925
Charming Efficiency completely remodeled and partially furnish with separate entry from main house 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, full kitchen and washer and dryer inside the unit.
Results within 1 mile of West Park
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
207 Units Available
California Club
MiLa
20941 San Simeon Way, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,515
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,915
1293 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with fully equipped kitchen, double-sink vanity, washer/dryer, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in shower and soaking tub. Gated pet-friendly community with fitness center, pool, movie theater, game room and more.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
29 Units Available
Hillcrest
The Upton Apartment Homes (Formerly Known as Windsor Apartment Homes)
911 S Park Rd, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,885
1318 sqft
Gorgeous complex packed with amenities such as yoga classes, 24-hour gym, game room, and fire pit. Recently renovated apartments with in-unit laundry. Borders Orangebrook Golf & Country Club. Proximity to I-95 a plus for commuters.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
29 Units Available
Hollywood Hills
The EnV
812 S Park Rd, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,355
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,120
1353 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments minutes from shopping, dining, entertainment, and the beach. Open floor plans with modern kitchens, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, W/D hookups, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, tennis court, hot tub, gym. Pet-friendly, dog park.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 22 at 12:15 PM
3 Units Available
Advenir at Biscayne Shore
12016 NE 16th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,555
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,230
1319 sqft
Surfside Beach and the shopping along Highway 1 are only minutes from this property. Community amenities include a pool, playground and trash valet. Apartments have hardwood flooring and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 12:02 PM
5 Units Available
Walden
Advenir At Walden Lake
950 NW 214th St, Miami Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,460
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,835
1200 sqft
Luxury apartments with central heating and air conditioning, large walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings and full kitchens. Pet-friendly community features a basketball court, pool, hot tub and parking for tenants.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
7 Units Available
California Club
Horizons North
665 Ives Dairy Rd, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
956 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,730
1249 sqft
Pet-friendly homes located close to Aventura Shopping Mall. Homes feature walk-in closets, private-patios and fireplaces. Residents have access to a sparkling pool and a state-of-the-art fitness center, among other amenities.

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Lawn Acres
5921 Washington St
5921 Washington Street, Hollywood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Tile and laminated wood floors, freshly painted. Open kitchen to the living room. New vanities, new countertops new blinds, new closet doors. All ages. Great community, well kept. Pets ok. Accordion shutters.

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
California Club
240 NE 211 St
240 Northeast 211th Street, Ives Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
BEAUTIFUL HOUSE WITH 3 BD 2.5 BATHS AND A GARAGE. newer roof , AC and appliances. ONE OF THE BEST COMMUNITY TO LIVE CLOSE TO AVENTURA, SUNNY ISLES , 1-95 , BEACHES AND AIRPORT. GUARDED GATE COMMUNITY.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
California Club
423 NE 210th Cir Ter
423 Northeast 210th Terrace, Ives Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
beautiful gated community 2 beds/2 bath ,washer and dryer inside unit .close to main expressway

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Hollywood Hills
540 S Park Rd
540 South Park Road, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,349
650 sqft
****VERY NICE UNIT 1BED/1BATH Y GREAT CONDOMONIUM AND LOCATION IN HOLLYWOOD**** WASHER AND DRYER IN THE UNIT!!! GREAT AMENITIES, POOLS, TENNIS COURT, GYM!!! VERY CLOSE TO EVERYTHING, SHOPPINGS, MAJOR HIGHWAYS, SHOOLS AND MORE!! LOVELY AREA!!

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Southwest Lakes
170 SW 11th Ave
170 Southwest 11th Avenue, Hallandale Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
THIS LOVELY 1/1 CORNER CONDO IS LOCATED GROUND FLOOR IN ONE OF THE BEST BUILDINGS IN THE AREA. JUST 8- 10 MINUTES AWAY FROM THE BEACH, AVENTURA MALL, GULFSTREAM HORSE RACING TRACK, CASINOS, RESTAURANTS, ENTERTAINMENT, AND DOWNTOWN HOLLYWOOD.

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Hollywood Hills
470 S Park Rd
470 South Park Road, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,399
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The biggest and nicest 1 bedroom floor plan in Pinehurst Club Condo. This property has water resistant wood floors throughout, The bathroom has granite counter-top, washer and dryer on unit.

1 of 71

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Hollywood Hills
4323 Van Buren St
4323 Van Buren Street, Hollywood, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
Introducing Brand New on the market 4 Bdr/3,5 Bth beauty, completely remodeled with the European Design, rebuilt with all the permits, has a new plumbing system, impact hurricane proof windows, gas appliances.

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
California Club
605 Ives Dairy Rd
605 Ives Dairy Road, Ives Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Stunning 2/2 apartment in guard gated Summertree Village.

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
California Club
870 NE 207th Ter
870 Northeast 207th Terrace, Ives Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Spacious condo for rent! 3 bedroom, 2 bath ,with split floor plan and beautifully tiled. Features a gorgeous kitchen with fine cabinetry, and huge living-dining room.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Hollywood Hills
420 S Park Rd
420 South Park Road, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Beautiful extra comfortable 2/2 condo in Pinehurst!! Nice gated community in most convenient location!! Just West of I-95 & South of Hollywood blvd!! Good size, nice layout, semi open kitchen area, big screened in balcony, washer & dryer inside!!

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 05:58 PM
1 Unit Available
21315 Northeast 8th Court
21315 Northeast 8th Court, Ives Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1315 Northeast 8th Court, Miami, FL 33179 - 2 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mitsy Salomon, Virtue Realty, (305) 528-5387. Available from: 07/01/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed. DESCRIPTION - 2 bedroom 2.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 05:58 PM
1 Unit Available
Hollywood Hills
640 South Park Road
640 South Park Road, Hollywood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
640 South Park Road Apt #26-4, Hollywood, FL 33021 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Gustavo Ramos, ECHO INTERNATIONAL REALTY LLC, (305) 731-1242. Available from: 06/19/2020. No pets allowed. 640 S PARK RD.

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
California Club
454 NE 210th Cir Ter
454 NE 210th Circle Ter, Ives Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
AVAILABLE AUGUST 1, 2020. Beautifully Remodeled 2nd-floor corner unit at Monterrey Village.

1 of 3

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Lawn Acres
5805 Washington Street #13
5805 Washington Street, Hollywood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
961 sqft
Residential Rental Residential Rental HAMPTON COURT CONDO UNIT 13 5805 Washington St Unit# 13 Hollywood, FL 33023 !!2/2 UPDATED IN BEAUTIFUL CONDITION.WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT. SCREENED BALCONY.

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
California Club
20840 San Simeon Way
20840 San Simeon Way, Ives Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1598 sqft
2BED 2BATH CONDO UNIT WITH AN SPECTACULAR LAKE VIEW AND SKYLINE VIEW, GATED GUARDED COMMUNITY, POOL, WASHER & DRYER IN UNIT, LARGE ROOMS, DOUBLE SINKS IN BATHROOM, UPDATED KITCHEN W/GRANITE COUNTER TOPS & WOOD CABINETS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES.

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Hollywood Hills
460 S Park Rd
460 South Park Road, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy one bedroom unit features nice open and bright layout, elegant tile flooring throughout, full size washer and dryer, open kitchen with bar area, dinning living-room separation, screened balcony, and much more.

1 of 37

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
1024 NE 207th Ter
1024 Northeast 207th Terrace, Ives Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1812 sqft
MUST SEE !!! AMAZING AND SPACIOUS 3 BEDS. 2 1/2 BATHS + ENTERTAINMENT ROOM TOWNHOME IN GATED COMMUNITY. GRANITE COUNTERTOP AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, FENCED PATIO. HUGE MASTER BEDROOM WITH "HIS & HERS" WALK IN CLOSETS.
City Guide for West Park, FL

West Park, Florida, is one of the youngest communities in the state. It was formed in 2005.

West Park is a good choice for people who like the fresh and new. Compared to most other communities, it's practically a newborn baby. The municipality provides a home to about 14,156 residents (according to the 2010 U.S. Census) and is known as the 31st city ever formed in Broward County. Residents here enjoy a full range of shopping and entertainment venues, three nearby parks, and driving-distance access to state parks. There's plenty to do within the community, but for those who like to spread their horizons, Miami, Pembroke Park, Hollywood, and Miramar are just a stone's throw away.

Having trouble with Craigslist West Park? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in West Park, FL

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in West Park offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in West Park. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in West Park can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

Similar Pages

West Park 2 Bedroom ApartmentsWest Park 3 Bedroom ApartmentsWest Park Apartments with Garages
West Park Apartments with ParkingWest Park Dog Friendly ApartmentsWest Park Furnished Apartments
West Park Pet Friendly ApartmentsMiami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLBoynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hialeah, FLHollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLPrinceton, FLGoulds, FLWestchester, FLPinecrest, FLSouth Miami Heights, FLGladeview, FL
Hialeah Gardens, FLUniversity Park, FLCutler Bay, FLHighland Beach, FLThree Lakes, FLAtlantis, FLRoosevelt Gardens, FLTamiami, FLCountry Walk, FLHypoluxo, FLBroadview Park, FLMiami Shores, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiFlorida International University
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale