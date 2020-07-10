/
351 Apartments for rent in Miami Shores, FL with washer-dryer
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Miami Shores
9500 N Miami Ave
9500 North Miami Avenue, Miami Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,550
Gorgeous & Beautifully updated home, impact windows, move-in ready freshly painted 3bd-rm, 2bath 1800 sq. ft. Featuring a carved stone fireplace in the living room and refinished hardwood floors with mahogany inlay throughout.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
El Portal
8743 NE 4th Ave Rd
8743 Northeast 4th Avenue Road, Miami Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Beautiful renovated 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse in the heart of Miami Shores, open kitchen with stainless steal appliances, washer and dryer laundry room.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Miami Shores
9220 Biscayne Blvd
9220 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Adorable apartment in MIMO! Renovated furnished one bedroom with a bathroom, open kitchen floor plan and with washer and dryer in the unit, ready to move in! Walking distance to restaurants and shops. First month, last month and deposit is required.
1 of 13
Last updated July 8 at 05:02pm
1 Unit Available
Miami Shores
1329 NE 105th St
1329 Northeast 105th Street, Miami Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
COMPLETELY REMODELED UNIT AND BUILDING. 2BED/2BATH, 1029SQFT, TILE AND WOOD FLOORS, OPEN KITCHEN, WASHER&DRYER INSIDE UNIT, 2 PARKING SPACES,
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Miami Shores
65 NE 95 st
65 Northeast 95th Street, Miami Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,895
The 'GLASS House'...True MIMO(Mid-Century Modern) home.Lg glass impact windows create tranquil living areas-bathed in natural light w/gleaming polished terrazzo floors,high ceilings,large open floor plan..
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Miami Shores
350 NE 107 Street
350 NE 107th St, Miami Shores, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
Great opportunity to own a Miami Shores gem with a Corner Double Lot ;15,000 SF with a large pool and Jacuzzi that's perfect for entertaining; Beautiful greenery all around the outside. Walk into beautiful terrazzo & wood floors.
Results within 1 mile of Miami Shores
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
24 Units Available
North Bay Village
Moda at North Bay Village
8000 West Dr, North Bay Village, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1264 sqft
Florida luxury living at its finest! Stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and in-unit laundry. Complex has gym, pool, hot tub, wine room, and common areas for recreation. Incredible views of the bay.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
102 Units Available
Upper East Side
Shorecrest Club
7950 NE Bayshore Ct, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,579
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,341
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,226
2011 sqft
Contemporary, true Miami feel with on-site concierge service and beautiful architecture throughout. Minutes from shopping and restaurants. Resort-style pool and fitness center. Granite countertops, wood flooring, and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
9 Units Available
Upper East Side
The Corridor
760 NE 85th Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
571 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
768 sqft
Sophisticated apartments near Pelican Harbor Marina have stainless steel appliances and large windows with sweeping views of the Miami skyline. Dogs and cats are allowed in these pet-friendly units.
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Upper East Side
7311 Belle Meade Island Dr A10845645
7311 Belle Meade Isle Drive, Miami, FL
7 Bedrooms
$60,000
LIVE GLAMOROUSLY AT BELLE MEADE ISLAND - Property Id: 267771 Welcome to the Pinnacle of New Construction on the Prestigious Belle Meade Island.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Upper East Side
900 Northeast 85th Street
900 Northeast 85th Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,200
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished Studio (Efficiency) in Upper East Side (MiMo Biscayne) adjacent to Miami Shores & El Portal. Aventura, Miami Beach, Brickell, Design District, Midtown and Wynwood are a few minutes away. Barry University, Johnson & Wales, FIU North & St.
1 of 52
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
North Beach
1531 Stillwater Drive
1531 Stillwater Drive, Miami Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
3280 sqft
Waterfront Pool home in gated neighborhood with panoramic bayview, dock, and no bridges to ocean. 4 bedroom, 4 bath, one car garage on the point of a peninsula. Large master suite and spa bath. Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
West Little River
425 NW 83rd St
425 Northwest 83rd Street, West Little River, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
NICE AND OPEN SPACE WITH WASHER AND DRYER INSIDE. PRIVATE YARD. BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS CENTRALLY LOCATED WELL MAINTAINED. REQUIRES ASSOCIATION APPROVAL PRIOR TO MOVE IN WITH UNDER 30 DAY POLICE REPORT
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
West Little River
8430 NW 2
8430 Northwest 2nd Avenue, West Little River, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
WONDERFUL OPEN UNIT. WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT. PRIVATE PATIO. BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS CENTRALLY LOCATED REQUIRES CONDO APPROVAL WITH A CURRENT UNDER 30 DAYS POLICE REPORT
1 of 35
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Biscayne Park
1800 NE 114th St
1800 Northeast 114th Street, Miami-Dade County, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
2000 sqft
Beautifully remodeled 1,950 sq. ft.
1 of 75
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
North Beach
1575 Stillwater Drive
1575 Stillwater Drive, Miami Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$22,500
4735 sqft
The most exquisite waterfront home with a wide bay view and dock on the peak of the gated peninsula of Stillwater Drive. Very private, 4 bedrooms + staff room, 3.5 bathrooms. 137 ft.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Sans Souci Estates
11610 N. bayshore Drive 3C
11610 North Bayshore Drive, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
750 sqft
Unit 3C Available 08/01/20 Luxury Condo east of Biscyane North Miami Florida - Property Id: 310634 Pet Friendly Apartment on Private Cul de Sac luxurious and quiet includes: Private Balcony Gated Assigned parking Washer and Dryer in your own
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
North Bay Village
1770 79th St Cswy
1770 79th Street Cswy, North Bay Village, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
Ready to move in, large one bedroom completely remodeled, new kitchen and bathroom. Great location a few minutes from the beaches, bay, and highways. Walking distance from stores and restaurants.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Biscayne Park
11303 NE 11th Pl
11303 NE 11th Pl, Biscayne Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1010 sqft
Nice and Spacious Duplex for rent in beautiful Biscayne Park. Large fenced backyard, private terrace, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom plus a den with closet. Parking for 3 cars. Central AC. washer and dryer exclusive for unit.
1 of 78
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Upper East Side
1201 NE 83rd St A10842820
1201 Northeast 83rd Street, Miami, FL
10 Bedrooms
$50,000
LIVE GLAMOROUSLY AT BAYSHORE ESTATES - Property Id: 267852 Magic waterfront Mansion with a combination of contemporary and Mediterranean style. Open plan living spaces with idyllic transitions to expansive outdoor living areas.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Upper East Side
8103 Biscayne Blvd 403
8103 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,575
650 sqft
NYC Style Warehouse Loft! Upper Eastside! - Property Id: 308863 A true NYC style UNFURNISHED loft space studio: High, exposed ceiling, open floor plan, floor to ceiling impact glass windows with sliding doors, stainless steel appliances and German
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Miami Shores
555 NW 87th St
555 Northwest 87th Street, Miami-Dade County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,450
1790 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Stunning 4 BR OASIS mins from Everything!! - Property Id: 224117 Stunning furnished 4 bedroom 2 bathroom just 15 minutes from Miami Beach, Design District and Wynwood.
1 of 36
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
North Bay Village
1555 N Treasure Dr
1555 North Treasure Drive, North Bay Village, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1169 sqft
ONE LOOK WILL DO! 2 bedrooms, 2 baths split floor plan condo, nestle in the heart of North Bay Village.
1 of 61
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
North Beach
1535 Cleveland Rd
1535 Cleveland Road, Miami Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
$15,000
Located on the prestigious island of Biscayne Point in Miami Beach, this house offers 3500 sqft of luxury and top of the line materials. It features 5 bedrooms and 3.5 baths fully renovated.
