Last updated April 18 2020 at 7:01 AM

97 NW 27th St

97 Northwest 27th Street · (305) 200-6564
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

97 Northwest 27th Street, Miami, FL 33127
Wynwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit House · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Excellent single family home opportunity to rent in the heart of Wynwood. Total remodeled, new roof, new windows, new bathroom, new kitchen. Central AC unit. Modern Skylights for natural day lights. Has the potential to convert 3 space into a room. Very private, ready to move in. Very nice corner property. Great, bright and ample space. Commercial Mix Use zoning area, property itself is residential, easy to show. Has a nice Fenced patio. Very easy for you to park outside. You can move in immediately here without having to pay the high prices available in Wynwood. Be part of this great development. If tenant wants to open his business here then tenant has to pay for impact fees to the City if Miami and permits plus the requirements by the City according tenant’s business.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 97 NW 27th St have any available units?
97 NW 27th St has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 97 NW 27th St have?
Some of 97 NW 27th St's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 97 NW 27th St currently offering any rent specials?
97 NW 27th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 97 NW 27th St pet-friendly?
No, 97 NW 27th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 97 NW 27th St offer parking?
No, 97 NW 27th St does not offer parking.
Does 97 NW 27th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 97 NW 27th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 97 NW 27th St have a pool?
No, 97 NW 27th St does not have a pool.
Does 97 NW 27th St have accessible units?
No, 97 NW 27th St does not have accessible units.
Does 97 NW 27th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 97 NW 27th St does not have units with dishwashers.
