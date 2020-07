Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym pool pool table sauna

BEAUTIFUL CORNER UNIT WITH SPECTACULAR CITY AND WATER VIEWS, 24X24 WHITE GLASS PORCELAIN FLOORS, ITALIAN KITCHEN, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, AMAZING AMENITIES, POOL, SAUNA, FULL GYM, PARTY ROOM, POOL TABLE, THEATHER, BUSINESS CENTER, LOUNGE, AND MORE, WALKING DISTANCE TO THE BEST AREAS IN BRICKELL, COMPLETLEY FURNISHED AND A LOT OF DETAIL, AND NATURAL LIGHT, TWO CLOSETS IN THE MASTER BEDROOM, CALL NOW TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT ....WONT LAST ....