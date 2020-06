Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities gym parking pool valet service

Huge 1455 sq feet, 2 br (Top of the line brand new king size mattress in both rooms), 2.5 baths, just furnished this yr with everything brand new (We initially planned on using it ourselves before deciding to rent). Brand

new custom closets in both BR"S, Brand new front-load wash/dryer. Brand new remote-controlled blackout shades in bedroom. New Custom drapes in LR. Newly tiled balcony. Great gym area, 2 olympic pools, Kids play room,

24 hr security and valet parking