888 Brickell Key Dr

Amenities

Great opportunity to live in the exclusive One Tequesta! Spacious 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths. Porte Cochere view. Enjoy Luxurious Amenities, front gate security, 24 hour complimentary valet parking, concierge, business center, club room, gym, spa, sauna swimming pool, BBQ area, children are welcomed. City living with a neighborhood feel. Two parking spaces and extra storage. Complimentary basic cable and internet included in rental. Enjoy walking or jogging around the private Brickell Key Island. Please allow six weeks for move in.