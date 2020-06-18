All apartments in Miami
Last updated June 4 2020 at 12:15 AM

888 Brickell Key Dr

888 Brickell Key Drive · (305) 778-9832
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

888 Brickell Key Drive, Miami, FL 33131
Brickell Key

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 400 · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
concierge
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
sauna
valet service
Great opportunity to live in the exclusive One Tequesta! Spacious 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths. Porte Cochere view. Enjoy Luxurious Amenities, front gate security, 24 hour complimentary valet parking, concierge, business center, club room, gym, spa, sauna swimming pool, BBQ area, children are welcomed. City living with a neighborhood feel. Two parking spaces and extra storage. Complimentary basic cable and internet included in rental. Enjoy walking or jogging around the private Brickell Key Island. Please allow six weeks for move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 888 Brickell Key Dr have any available units?
888 Brickell Key Dr has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 888 Brickell Key Dr have?
Some of 888 Brickell Key Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 888 Brickell Key Dr currently offering any rent specials?
888 Brickell Key Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 888 Brickell Key Dr pet-friendly?
No, 888 Brickell Key Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 888 Brickell Key Dr offer parking?
Yes, 888 Brickell Key Dr does offer parking.
Does 888 Brickell Key Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 888 Brickell Key Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 888 Brickell Key Dr have a pool?
Yes, 888 Brickell Key Dr has a pool.
Does 888 Brickell Key Dr have accessible units?
No, 888 Brickell Key Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 888 Brickell Key Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 888 Brickell Key Dr has units with dishwashers.
