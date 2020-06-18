All apartments in Miami
Last updated May 12 2020 at 10:05 PM

73 NE 47th St

73 Northeast 47th Street · (305) 297-2220
Location

73 Northeast 47th Street, Miami, FL 33137
Little Haiti

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Tropical Vibes surrounded by arts and culture! Discover your next home in Buena Vista East, immediately adjacent to the Miami Design District. Built in 1925, this Mission Style three bedroom and two bathroom corner home features over 1800 square feet of living area, an open floorplan, special architectural features including its original fireplace. Stroll in to dine, shop and attend an art event, and then walk home to relax in your private garden under the trees. https://youtu.be/PCu518zH_QY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 73 NE 47th St have any available units?
73 NE 47th St has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 73 NE 47th St have?
Some of 73 NE 47th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 73 NE 47th St currently offering any rent specials?
73 NE 47th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 73 NE 47th St pet-friendly?
No, 73 NE 47th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 73 NE 47th St offer parking?
No, 73 NE 47th St does not offer parking.
Does 73 NE 47th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 73 NE 47th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 73 NE 47th St have a pool?
No, 73 NE 47th St does not have a pool.
Does 73 NE 47th St have accessible units?
No, 73 NE 47th St does not have accessible units.
Does 73 NE 47th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 73 NE 47th St has units with dishwashers.
