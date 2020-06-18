73 NE 47th St

Amenities

Tropical Vibes surrounded by arts and culture! Discover your next home in Buena Vista East, immediately adjacent to the Miami Design District. Built in 1925, this Mission Style three bedroom and two bathroom corner home features over 1800 square feet of living area, an open floorplan, special architectural features including its original fireplace. Stroll in to dine, shop and attend an art event, and then walk home to relax in your private garden under the trees. https://youtu.be/PCu518zH_QY