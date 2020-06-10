All apartments in Miami
55 SW 9th St 2900

55 SW 9th St · No Longer Available
Location

55 SW 9th St, Miami, FL 33130
Little Havana

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
gym
hot tub
valet service
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
hot tub
internet access
valet service
Gorgeous 2/2 in the Heart of Downtown Miami - Property Id: 173779

Fully furnished luxury condo in the heart of Downtown Miami in walking distance to Brickell City Centre, shops, restaurants, bars and much much more. Panoramic city and water views from the floor to ceiling glass windows and doors surrounding the unit. All 5 Star Amenities included. This building offers the best amenities and common areas for residents in all downtown Miami.

1 garage parking space, plus valet for guests and additional vehicles.
Live in the heartbeat of Miami.

Available for short or long term rental. Excellent landlord. Easy to apply online with condo association. Gorgeous unit. Walk everywhere.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/173779
Property Id 173779

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5791359)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 55 SW 9th St 2900 have any available units?
55 SW 9th St 2900 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Miami, FL.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 55 SW 9th St 2900 have?
Some of 55 SW 9th St 2900's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 55 SW 9th St 2900 currently offering any rent specials?
55 SW 9th St 2900 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 55 SW 9th St 2900 pet-friendly?
No, 55 SW 9th St 2900 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 55 SW 9th St 2900 offer parking?
Yes, 55 SW 9th St 2900 does offer parking.
Does 55 SW 9th St 2900 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 55 SW 9th St 2900 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 55 SW 9th St 2900 have a pool?
No, 55 SW 9th St 2900 does not have a pool.
Does 55 SW 9th St 2900 have accessible units?
No, 55 SW 9th St 2900 does not have accessible units.
Does 55 SW 9th St 2900 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 55 SW 9th St 2900 has units with dishwashers.
