55 SW 9th St 2900

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage gym hot tub valet service

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking garage hot tub internet access valet service

Gorgeous 2/2 in the Heart of Downtown Miami - Property Id: 173779



Fully furnished luxury condo in the heart of Downtown Miami in walking distance to Brickell City Centre, shops, restaurants, bars and much much more. Panoramic city and water views from the floor to ceiling glass windows and doors surrounding the unit. All 5 Star Amenities included. This building offers the best amenities and common areas for residents in all downtown Miami.



1 garage parking space, plus valet for guests and additional vehicles.

Live in the heartbeat of Miami.



Available for short or long term rental. Excellent landlord. Easy to apply online with condo association. Gorgeous unit. Walk everywhere.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/173779

Property Id 173779



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5791359)