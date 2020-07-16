495 Brickell Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities gym game room pool hot tub internet access media room

Luxury unit at Viceroy condo hotel in Icon Brickell, large unit (842 sf) 1 bedroom, 1 large bathroom with jacuzzi, in central location on Brickell Avenue, the financial district of Miami, 15 away from the beach. Breathtaking views from the balcony to Miami skyline, river and the bay. Up to 5 people, 1 queen bed in bedroom, 1 queen sofa and 1 twin sofa bed.

High quality furniture, very well equipped kitchen, 2 flat screen TVs, cable, WIFI. In the best building of all Miami Downtown, very complete amenities, spa, large outdoor pools (3), gym, spinning, game room, movie theater, beautiful outdoor amphitheater with spectacular views of the bay and Brickell Key. Short walk to well known restaurants and future Citicentre Development.