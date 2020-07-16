All apartments in Miami
Last updated June 30 2020 at 8:38 AM

495 Brickell Avenue

495 Brickell Avenue · (201) 845-7300
Location

495 Brickell Avenue, Miami, FL 33131
Brickell

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$5,300

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 842 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
pool
hot tub
game room
media room
Luxury unit at Viceroy condo hotel in Icon Brickell, large unit (842 sf) 1 bedroom, 1 large bathroom with jacuzzi, in central location on Brickell Avenue, the financial district of Miami, 15 away from the beach. Breathtaking views from the balcony to Miami skyline, river and the bay. Up to 5 people, 1 queen bed in bedroom, 1 queen sofa and 1 twin sofa bed.
High quality furniture, very well equipped kitchen, 2 flat screen TVs, cable, WIFI. In the best building of all Miami Downtown, very complete amenities, spa, large outdoor pools (3), gym, spinning, game room, movie theater, beautiful outdoor amphitheater with spectacular views of the bay and Brickell Key. Short walk to well known restaurants and future Citicentre Development.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 495 Brickell Avenue have any available units?
495 Brickell Avenue has a unit available for $5,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 495 Brickell Avenue have?
Some of 495 Brickell Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 495 Brickell Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
495 Brickell Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 495 Brickell Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 495 Brickell Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 495 Brickell Avenue offer parking?
No, 495 Brickell Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 495 Brickell Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 495 Brickell Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 495 Brickell Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 495 Brickell Avenue has a pool.
Does 495 Brickell Avenue have accessible units?
No, 495 Brickell Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 495 Brickell Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 495 Brickell Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
