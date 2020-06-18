All apartments in Miami
Find more places like 4410 Brighton Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Miami, FL
/
4410 Brighton Pl
Last updated May 21 2020 at 1:01 AM

4410 Brighton Pl

4410 Brighton Place · (877) 232-9695
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Miami
See all
Coconut Grove
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4410 Brighton Place, Miami, FL 33133
Coconut Grove

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$6,500

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful 2-story home with 5 bedrooms and 5 baths plus den in a gorgeous and quiet South Grove neighborhood. This spacious and modern home features spacious rooms with great flow and tropical landscaped yard, fantastic for entertainment. The pool area has a wonderful covered area, and the third floor rooftop terrace is wonderful for meditation and star gazing. Amazing garden views from almost every room. The best location in Coconut Grove! Minutes to downtown Grove, S. Miami, Gables, Brickell and beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4410 Brighton Pl have any available units?
4410 Brighton Pl has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 4410 Brighton Pl have?
Some of 4410 Brighton Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4410 Brighton Pl currently offering any rent specials?
4410 Brighton Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4410 Brighton Pl pet-friendly?
No, 4410 Brighton Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 4410 Brighton Pl offer parking?
No, 4410 Brighton Pl does not offer parking.
Does 4410 Brighton Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4410 Brighton Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4410 Brighton Pl have a pool?
Yes, 4410 Brighton Pl has a pool.
Does 4410 Brighton Pl have accessible units?
No, 4410 Brighton Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 4410 Brighton Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4410 Brighton Pl has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4410 Brighton Pl?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Parc Place
17600 NW 5th Ave
Miami, FL 33169
Shorecrest Club
7950 NE Bayshore Ct
Miami, FL 33138
Fontainebleau Milton
9517 Fontainebleau Blvd
Miami, FL 33172
Stadium Tower
1760 SW 7th St
Miami, FL 33125
Milagro Coral Gables
2263 SW 37th Ave
Miami, FL 33145
Park-Line Miami
100 Northwest 6th Street
Miami, FL 33128
Gio Midtown
3101 Northeast 1st Avenue
Miami, FL 33137
275 Fontaine Parc
275 Fontainebleau Boulevard
Miami, FL 33172

Similar Pages

Miami 1 BedroomsMiami 2 Bedrooms
Miami Dog Friendly ApartmentsMiami Pet Friendly Places
Miami Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FL
Coral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FL
Davie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

BrickellAllapattahGolden Pines
FlagamiLittle HavanaEdgewater
WynwoodUpper East Side

Apartments Near Colleges

Miami Dade CollegeBroward College
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleNova Southeastern University
Sheridan Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity