4250 Biscayne Blvd

Amenities
The split floor plan allows for all areas of the unit to have direct access to the terrace with over 250 SqFt in length. Kitchen w/premium European Cabinetry,Quartz counter-tops,stainless steel appliances,porcelain floor,closet cabinetry,impact windows,blackout roller shades,Washer & Dryer in unit. Breathtaking views of Biscayne Bay & Bay Point. Luxury Condominium located 5 min from the Design District & Midtown; Baltus is a boutique building w/only 167 residences in 17 floors, Full amenities:World-class gym,55 foot long pool overlooking Biscayne Bay & Miami Beach,Hot Tube,Club House, Building & Solarium on the roof top lounge & much more. 24 hours security,Walking distance to luxury shops & award winning restaurants, museums & galleries. Pet friendly. SECOND PARKING AVAILABLE FOR RENT.