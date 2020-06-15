All apartments in Miami
Last updated April 28 2020 at 10:33 AM

4250 Biscayne Blvd

4250 Biscayne Boulevard · (786) 489-8065
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4250 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, FL 33137

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 819 · Avail. now

$2,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
new construction
The split floor plan allows for all areas of the unit to have direct access to the terrace with over 250 SqFt in length. Kitchen w/premium European Cabinetry,Quartz counter-tops,stainless steel appliances,porcelain floor,closet cabinetry,impact windows,blackout roller shades,Washer & Dryer in unit. Breathtaking views of Biscayne Bay & Bay Point. Luxury Condominium located 5 min from the Design District & Midtown; Baltus is a boutique building w/only 167 residences in 17 floors, Full amenities:World-class gym,55 foot long pool overlooking Biscayne Bay & Miami Beach,Hot Tube,Club House, Building & Solarium on the roof top lounge & much more. 24 hours security,Walking distance to luxury shops & award winning restaurants, museums & galleries. Pet friendly. SECOND PARKING AVAILABLE FOR RENT.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4250 Biscayne Blvd have any available units?
4250 Biscayne Blvd has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 4250 Biscayne Blvd have?
Some of 4250 Biscayne Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4250 Biscayne Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
4250 Biscayne Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4250 Biscayne Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4250 Biscayne Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 4250 Biscayne Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 4250 Biscayne Blvd does offer parking.
Does 4250 Biscayne Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4250 Biscayne Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4250 Biscayne Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 4250 Biscayne Blvd has a pool.
Does 4250 Biscayne Blvd have accessible units?
No, 4250 Biscayne Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 4250 Biscayne Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4250 Biscayne Blvd has units with dishwashers.
