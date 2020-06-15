4250 Biscayne Blvd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly new construction parking

The split floor plan allows for all areas of the unit to have direct access to the terrace with over 250 SqFt in length. Kitchen w/premium European Cabinetry,Quartz counter-tops,stainless steel appliances,porcelain floor,closet cabinetry,impact windows,blackout roller shades,Washer & Dryer in unit. Breathtaking views of Biscayne Bay & Bay Point. Luxury Condominium located 5 min from the Design District & Midtown; Baltus is a boutique building w/only 167 residences in 17 floors, Full amenities:World-class gym,55 foot long pool overlooking Biscayne Bay & Miami Beach,Hot Tube,Club House, Building & Solarium on the roof top lounge & much more. 24 hours security,Walking distance to luxury shops & award winning restaurants, museums & galleries. Pet friendly. SECOND PARKING AVAILABLE FOR RENT.