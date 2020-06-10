3350 SW 27th Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible concierge elevator gym parking pool hot tub internet access valet service

Fully furnished and equipped monthly rental at the exclusive Ritz-Carlton on Biscayne Bay in Coconut Grove. Access to all 5-star hotel amenities including full service pool, spa, fitness center, restaurants & bars, concierge and valet parking. Walking distance to waterfront parks, restaurants, shops and entertainment. Easy drive to Miami Beach, Downtown Miami, Coral Gables and the Miami International Airport. Includes utilities, cable tv and Internet. Sleeps two plus air mattress for up to 2 children. $7,000/mo through April 30th. $4,000/mo May 1st through September. Inquire for availability, restrictions and other details.