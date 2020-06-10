All apartments in Miami
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:20 PM

3350 SW 27th Ave

3350 Southwest 27th Avenue · (305) 504-8267
Location

3350 Southwest 27th Avenue, Miami, FL 33133
Coconut Grove

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1903 · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
concierge
elevator
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
internet access
valet service
Fully furnished and equipped monthly rental at the exclusive Ritz-Carlton on Biscayne Bay in Coconut Grove. Access to all 5-star hotel amenities including full service pool, spa, fitness center, restaurants & bars, concierge and valet parking. Walking distance to waterfront parks, restaurants, shops and entertainment. Easy drive to Miami Beach, Downtown Miami, Coral Gables and the Miami International Airport. Includes utilities, cable tv and Internet. Sleeps two plus air mattress for up to 2 children. $7,000/mo through April 30th. $4,000/mo May 1st through September. Inquire for availability, restrictions and other details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3350 SW 27th Ave have any available units?
3350 SW 27th Ave has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 3350 SW 27th Ave have?
Some of 3350 SW 27th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3350 SW 27th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3350 SW 27th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3350 SW 27th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3350 SW 27th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 3350 SW 27th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3350 SW 27th Ave does offer parking.
Does 3350 SW 27th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3350 SW 27th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3350 SW 27th Ave have a pool?
Yes, 3350 SW 27th Ave has a pool.
Does 3350 SW 27th Ave have accessible units?
Yes, 3350 SW 27th Ave has accessible units.
Does 3350 SW 27th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3350 SW 27th Ave has units with dishwashers.
