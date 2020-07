Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities

High ceilings & spacious 3 Bed & 2.5 Bath townhome for lease between Coral Gables & Coconut Grove between S. Dixie/US-1, Bird Road and Ponce de Leon. Be in the heart of all the action and close to work! Home features granite counters, custom cabinets, American style kitchen, travertine floors, private/gated back yard & space for additional cars. Space off entry/foyer for a den/office or smaller media/room or informal living with addition to the formal living area.