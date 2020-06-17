251 NW 45 ST

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters carport recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking

Updated 3 bed 1 bath concrete block home with nice barrel tile roof on 5,800 SF lot. 1/2 block to NW 2nd Avenue shops, restaurants, and Wynwood corridor. New porcelain floors, stainless appliances & granite counters in kitchen, updated bath, ceiling fans, cathedral ceiling in master, nice metal fence in front, two car stamped concrete carport, porch, nice street. Washer & dryer hookups & storage in shed in back. For a faster response, please text or email Owner/Agent instead of calling. Please see video tour in listing. Property is vacant and on Supra lockbox.