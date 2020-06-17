All apartments in Miami
Home
/
Miami, FL
/
251 NW 45 ST
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:23 PM

251 NW 45 ST

251 Northwest 45th Street · (305) 790-5144
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Miami
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Location

251 Northwest 45th Street, Miami, FL 33127
Little Haiti

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Updated 3 bed 1 bath concrete block home with nice barrel tile roof on 5,800 SF lot. 1/2 block to NW 2nd Avenue shops, restaurants, and Wynwood corridor. New porcelain floors, stainless appliances & granite counters in kitchen, updated bath, ceiling fans, cathedral ceiling in master, nice metal fence in front, two car stamped concrete carport, porch, nice street. Washer & dryer hookups & storage in shed in back. For a faster response, please text or email Owner/Agent instead of calling. Please see video tour in listing. Property is vacant and on Supra lockbox.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 251 NW 45 ST have any available units?
251 NW 45 ST has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 251 NW 45 ST have?
Some of 251 NW 45 ST's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 251 NW 45 ST currently offering any rent specials?
251 NW 45 ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 251 NW 45 ST pet-friendly?
No, 251 NW 45 ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 251 NW 45 ST offer parking?
Yes, 251 NW 45 ST does offer parking.
Does 251 NW 45 ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 251 NW 45 ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 251 NW 45 ST have a pool?
No, 251 NW 45 ST does not have a pool.
Does 251 NW 45 ST have accessible units?
No, 251 NW 45 ST does not have accessible units.
Does 251 NW 45 ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 251 NW 45 ST does not have units with dishwashers.
