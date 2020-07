Amenities

LOCATION! LOCATION! Beautiful duplex 2 bedrooms, one bathroom in this sought out area of Shenandoah. This property features granite countertops, and excellent countertops seating for the family. Property is within minutes to all major highways, Beaches, Restaurant, Brickell, Miami Beach, Miracle Mile and Coconut Grove. This property has two assign parking spaces and NO Association. This property will not last with its great price, location and ready to move in.