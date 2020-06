Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

GREAT RENOVATED HOUSE IDEAL FOR A BIG FAMILY - Property Id: 275038



Recently remodeled home in desirable Silver Bluff. Great opportunity for large family as the main house is a 3/3 + den or office and separate in-law quarters 1/1. Large backyard with nice deck! A must see.

Pets allowed.



For more information and showings, please call or text

Ana Bibas

Real Estate Sales Associate

Avanti Way Realty

786-683-2836

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/275038

Property Id 275038



(RLNE5760806)