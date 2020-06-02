2235 SW 23rd ave

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated fireplace some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities internet access

Charming Spanish Style Home, fully Furnished and Modern Upgraded Bathrooms. This house is conveniently located near the Coral Gables neighborhood and on the route of the Free Miami Trolley. Casa Miami is within walking distance to Restaurants, Shops and more. Also located near Coconut Grove, Miracle Mile, Coco Walk, Brickell, Key Biscayne, and Little Havana! Take advantage of the FREE WIFI and Roku TV and make this house your perfect vacation home!

The minimum rental period is one month, $4,500.00, 2Months $4,100.00, 3 Months $3,950.00

Cleaning fee is non-refundable $150.00