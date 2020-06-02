All apartments in Miami
Find more places like 2235 SW 23rd ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Miami, FL
/
2235 SW 23rd ave
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:16 PM

2235 SW 23rd ave

2235 Southwest 23rd Avenue · (954) 880-2550
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Miami
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2235 Southwest 23rd Avenue, Miami, FL 33145
Silver Bluff

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$4,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
Charming Spanish Style Home, fully Furnished and Modern Upgraded Bathrooms. This house is conveniently located near the Coral Gables neighborhood and on the route of the Free Miami Trolley. Casa Miami is within walking distance to Restaurants, Shops and more. Also located near Coconut Grove, Miracle Mile, Coco Walk, Brickell, Key Biscayne, and Little Havana! Take advantage of the FREE WIFI and Roku TV and make this house your perfect vacation home!
The minimum rental period is one month, $4,500.00, 2Months $4,100.00, 3 Months $3,950.00
Cleaning fee is non-refundable $150.00

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2235 SW 23rd ave have any available units?
2235 SW 23rd ave has a unit available for $4,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 2235 SW 23rd ave have?
Some of 2235 SW 23rd ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2235 SW 23rd ave currently offering any rent specials?
2235 SW 23rd ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2235 SW 23rd ave pet-friendly?
No, 2235 SW 23rd ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 2235 SW 23rd ave offer parking?
No, 2235 SW 23rd ave does not offer parking.
Does 2235 SW 23rd ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2235 SW 23rd ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2235 SW 23rd ave have a pool?
No, 2235 SW 23rd ave does not have a pool.
Does 2235 SW 23rd ave have accessible units?
No, 2235 SW 23rd ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2235 SW 23rd ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2235 SW 23rd ave has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2235 SW 23rd ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Midtown Five
125 Northeast 32nd Street
Miami, FL 33137
Legacy at the Palms
10771 Southwest 88th Street
Miami, FL 33176
Monarc
201 SE 2nd Ave
Miami, FL 33131
Quadro
3900 Biscayne Boulevard
Miami, FL 33137
275 Fontaine Parc
275 Fontainebleau Boulevard
Miami, FL 33172
Riverview One
645 Northwest 1st Street
Miami, FL 33128
Muze At Met
340 Southeast 3rd Street
Miami, FL 33131
Vista Palms
361 NE 191st St
Miami, FL 33179

Similar Pages

Miami 1 BedroomsMiami 2 Bedrooms
Miami Dog Friendly ApartmentsMiami Pet Friendly Places
Miami Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FL
Coral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FL
Davie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

BrickellAllapattahGolden Pines
FlagamiLittle HavanaEdgewater
WynwoodUpper East Side

Apartments Near Colleges

Miami Dade CollegeBroward College
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleNova Southeastern University
Sheridan Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity