Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:24 PM

200 Biscayne Blvd

200 Biscayne Boulevard · (305) 915-7607
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

200 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, FL 33131
Miami Central Business District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3608 · Avail. now

$5,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
elevator
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
hot tub
Designer decorated 2 bed, 2.5 baths sizable enclosed Den with sliding doors convert to a 3rd bdrm. Top-of-the-line appliances Miele, Snaidero, Subzero, Bosch, marble countertops with full height backsplash in stainless steel and relax in the kos 72" x60"tub. As an EPIC Resident, take full advantage of the many extraordinary hotel services, Exhale Spa, Zuma restaurant, Area 31, and comforts beyond the usual expectations. Situated where Biscayne Bay meets the Miami River, EPIC is the most recognized waterfront landmark. The perfect retreat for the seasoned resident and traveler. Minutes from Brickell's financial district, art galleries in the Design District, and the indulgences of South Beach 6 Month min rental. Don't miss the virtual tour and URL link video

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 Biscayne Blvd have any available units?
200 Biscayne Blvd has a unit available for $5,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 200 Biscayne Blvd have?
Some of 200 Biscayne Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 Biscayne Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
200 Biscayne Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 Biscayne Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 200 Biscayne Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 200 Biscayne Blvd offer parking?
No, 200 Biscayne Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 200 Biscayne Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 200 Biscayne Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 Biscayne Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 200 Biscayne Blvd has a pool.
Does 200 Biscayne Blvd have accessible units?
No, 200 Biscayne Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 200 Biscayne Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 200 Biscayne Blvd has units with dishwashers.
