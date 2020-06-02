200 Biscayne Blvd

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher stainless steel pool elevator hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities elevator pool hot tub

Designer decorated 2 bed, 2.5 baths sizable enclosed Den with sliding doors convert to a 3rd bdrm. Top-of-the-line appliances Miele, Snaidero, Subzero, Bosch, marble countertops with full height backsplash in stainless steel and relax in the kos 72" x60"tub. As an EPIC Resident, take full advantage of the many extraordinary hotel services, Exhale Spa, Zuma restaurant, Area 31, and comforts beyond the usual expectations. Situated where Biscayne Bay meets the Miami River, EPIC is the most recognized waterfront landmark. The perfect retreat for the seasoned resident and traveler. Minutes from Brickell's financial district, art galleries in the Design District, and the indulgences of South Beach 6 Month min rental. Don't miss the virtual tour and URL link video