1761 Sw SW 11th Street

Beautiful detached Cottage secluded and quiet Completely Remodeled, 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, and Tile throughout house, Brand New Kitchen Cabinets, Granite Countertop, and Stainless Steel Refrigerator. On Family Estate in Shenandoah Neighborhood Small private fenced in yard, never rented after Remodeled. Includes Electrical, Water, Cable, High Speed Internet and Premium Ultra HD Netflix. Just walking distance to Calle 8 & Brickell and minutes from Downtown, Crandon Park, Coral Gables and Coconut Grove. Street parking available. Great for couple or individual.

Owner Require good credit score and Background check.

Rapid Approval.



If you’re thinking of parties or large gatherings this is not the place for you.