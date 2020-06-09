All apartments in Miami
Last updated April 22 2020 at 7:24 PM

1761 Sw SW 11th Street

1761 SW 11th St · (954) 880-2550
Location

1761 SW 11th St, Miami, FL 33135
Shenandoah

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Beautiful detached Cottage secluded and quiet Completely Remodeled, 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, and Tile throughout house, Brand New Kitchen Cabinets, Granite Countertop, and Stainless Steel Refrigerator. On Family Estate in Shenandoah Neighborhood Small private fenced in yard, never rented after Remodeled. Includes Electrical, Water, Cable, High Speed Internet and Premium Ultra HD Netflix. Just walking distance to Calle 8 & Brickell and minutes from Downtown, Crandon Park, Coral Gables and Coconut Grove. Street parking available. Great for couple or individual.
Owner Require good credit score and Background check.
Rapid Approval.

If you’re thinking of parties or large gatherings this is not the place for you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1761 Sw SW 11th Street have any available units?
1761 Sw SW 11th Street has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 1761 Sw SW 11th Street have?
Some of 1761 Sw SW 11th Street's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1761 Sw SW 11th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1761 Sw SW 11th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1761 Sw SW 11th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1761 Sw SW 11th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 1761 Sw SW 11th Street offer parking?
No, 1761 Sw SW 11th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1761 Sw SW 11th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1761 Sw SW 11th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1761 Sw SW 11th Street have a pool?
No, 1761 Sw SW 11th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1761 Sw SW 11th Street have accessible units?
No, 1761 Sw SW 11th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1761 Sw SW 11th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1761 Sw SW 11th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
