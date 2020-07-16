All apartments in Miami
Last updated June 30 2020 at 8:38 AM

1600 SW 1 Ave 307

1600 Southwest 1st Avenue · (201) 845-7300
Location

1600 Southwest 1st Avenue, Miami, FL 33129
Brickell

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,900

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 946 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
new construction
garage
gym
pool
24hr concierge
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
conference room
24hr concierge
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
new construction
Luxury 2/2 New Construction. Privileged location with unobstructed views of Simpson Park. Living Area of 946 SQ plus Balcony Area of 659 SQ making a total of 1605 SQ. European-style kitchen and bathroom cabinetry. High-impact hurricane windows. State of the art amenities: Gym, Pool, Rooftop with Jacuzzi, Child Play Area, Conference room and 24 hr Concierge. Garage space at same floor apartment. Walking distance to Brickell Ave, Restaurants and Shopping. Basic Cable and internet includediP

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1600 SW 1 Ave 307 have any available units?
1600 SW 1 Ave 307 has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 1600 SW 1 Ave 307 have?
Some of 1600 SW 1 Ave 307's amenities include patio / balcony, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1600 SW 1 Ave 307 currently offering any rent specials?
1600 SW 1 Ave 307 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1600 SW 1 Ave 307 pet-friendly?
No, 1600 SW 1 Ave 307 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 1600 SW 1 Ave 307 offer parking?
Yes, 1600 SW 1 Ave 307 offers parking.
Does 1600 SW 1 Ave 307 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1600 SW 1 Ave 307 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1600 SW 1 Ave 307 have a pool?
Yes, 1600 SW 1 Ave 307 has a pool.
Does 1600 SW 1 Ave 307 have accessible units?
No, 1600 SW 1 Ave 307 does not have accessible units.
Does 1600 SW 1 Ave 307 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1600 SW 1 Ave 307 does not have units with dishwashers.
