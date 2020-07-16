1600 SW 1 Ave 307

Amenities

Luxury 2/2 New Construction. Privileged location with unobstructed views of Simpson Park. Living Area of 946 SQ plus Balcony Area of 659 SQ making a total of 1605 SQ. European-style kitchen and bathroom cabinetry. High-impact hurricane windows. State of the art amenities: Gym, Pool, Rooftop with Jacuzzi, Child Play Area, Conference room and 24 hr Concierge. Garage space at same floor apartment. Walking distance to Brickell Ave, Restaurants and Shopping. Basic Cable and internet includediP