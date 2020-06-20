1435 Brickell Ave

Amenities

Gorgeou 1/1.5 unit in the legendary Four Seasons, located in the heart of Miami Financial and Residential area. Recently remodeled unit clear and amazing city and partial Bay views. Fully furnished. Access to 5 Star Resort amenities. including two pools, restaurant/Cabana, Quinox Fitness Center ( Membership included), Spa, Sauna, 24 Hour Concierge and Valet parking. One assigned parking space and storage. Attractive Investment opportunity since it can generate income through Hotel Rental Program ( owner could use unit up to 30 Days a year) or through short or long term rentals.