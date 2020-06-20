All apartments in Miami
Last updated May 26 2020 at 6:02 PM

1435 Brickell Ave

1435 Brickell Avenue · (305) 613-7173
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1435 Brickell Avenue, Miami, FL 33131
Brickell

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3409 · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
elevator
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
sauna
valet service
Gorgeou 1/1.5 unit in the legendary Four Seasons, located in the heart of Miami Financial and Residential area. Recently remodeled unit clear and amazing city and partial Bay views. Fully furnished. Access to 5 Star Resort amenities. including two pools, restaurant/Cabana, Quinox Fitness Center ( Membership included), Spa, Sauna, 24 Hour Concierge and Valet parking. One assigned parking space and storage. Attractive Investment opportunity since it can generate income through Hotel Rental Program ( owner could use unit up to 30 Days a year) or through short or long term rentals.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1435 Brickell Ave have any available units?
1435 Brickell Ave has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 1435 Brickell Ave have?
Some of 1435 Brickell Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1435 Brickell Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1435 Brickell Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1435 Brickell Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1435 Brickell Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 1435 Brickell Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1435 Brickell Ave does offer parking.
Does 1435 Brickell Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1435 Brickell Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1435 Brickell Ave have a pool?
Yes, 1435 Brickell Ave has a pool.
Does 1435 Brickell Ave have accessible units?
No, 1435 Brickell Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1435 Brickell Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1435 Brickell Ave has units with dishwashers.
