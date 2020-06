Amenities

in unit laundry parking walk in closets microwave range refrigerator

LOCATION!! AMAZING 1/1/1 PLUS DEN IN DOUGLAS CONDO. LOCATED IN THE HEART OF MIAMI, THIS APARTMENT FEATURES A SPACIOUS FULLY EQUIPPED OPEN KITCHEN . A HUGE WALK-IN CLOSET AND AN ADDITIONAL CLOSET FOR THE WASHER AND DRYER IN THE LIVING ROOM. PLUS A DEN AND HALF A BATHROOM. MASTER BEDROOM EN SUITE WITH WALK-IN CLOSET AND A SECOND ONE FOR MORE STORAGE.

WATER, 1 PARKING SPACE INCLUDED