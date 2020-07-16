1155 Brickell Bay Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities business center conference room clubhouse concierge gym parking pool pool table racquetball court garage sauna tennis court valet service

LIVE IN THE LUXURY LIFESTYLE OF BRICKELL. Immaculate and Beautiful 1 Bed 1 Bath apartment located in the heart of Brickell, walking distance to the financial center, shops, nightlife, restaurants, Mary Brickell Village, metro-rail, and the newest mall in the area: Brickell City Center. Short ride to South Beach, Miami International Airport, Design District, and Midtown. The unit has a private terrace with direct access to the pool, one assigned parking and the second parking is complimentary Valet Parking. Amenities include access to heated pool facing the bay, clubhouse, racquetball, tennis courts, restaurant on site, jacuzzi, sauna, gym w/ water view, conference room, entertainment room with pool table for special occasion, business center, 24 hrs concierge, security and valet parking.