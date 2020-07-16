All apartments in Miami
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:16 PM

1155 Brickell Bay Dr

1155 Brickell Bay Drive · (305) 405-0615
Location

1155 Brickell Bay Drive, Miami, FL 33131
Brickell

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 606 · Avail. now

$2,000

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
conference room
clubhouse
concierge
gym
parking
pool
pool table
racquetball court
garage
sauna
tennis court
valet service
LIVE IN THE LUXURY LIFESTYLE OF BRICKELL. Immaculate and Beautiful 1 Bed 1 Bath apartment located in the heart of Brickell, walking distance to the financial center, shops, nightlife, restaurants, Mary Brickell Village, metro-rail, and the newest mall in the area: Brickell City Center. Short ride to South Beach, Miami International Airport, Design District, and Midtown. The unit has a private terrace with direct access to the pool, one assigned parking and the second parking is complimentary Valet Parking. Amenities include access to heated pool facing the bay, clubhouse, racquetball, tennis courts, restaurant on site, jacuzzi, sauna, gym w/ water view, conference room, entertainment room with pool table for special occasion, business center, 24 hrs concierge, security and valet parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1155 Brickell Bay Dr have any available units?
1155 Brickell Bay Dr has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 1155 Brickell Bay Dr have?
Some of 1155 Brickell Bay Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1155 Brickell Bay Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1155 Brickell Bay Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1155 Brickell Bay Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1155 Brickell Bay Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 1155 Brickell Bay Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1155 Brickell Bay Dr offers parking.
Does 1155 Brickell Bay Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1155 Brickell Bay Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1155 Brickell Bay Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1155 Brickell Bay Dr has a pool.
Does 1155 Brickell Bay Dr have accessible units?
No, 1155 Brickell Bay Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1155 Brickell Bay Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1155 Brickell Bay Dr has units with dishwashers.
