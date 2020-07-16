All apartments in Miami
Last updated July 1 2020 at 1:01 AM

10 SW South River Dr

10 Southwest South River Drive · (855) 284-1142
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10 Southwest South River Drive, Miami, FL 33130
Little Havana

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

1 Bedroom

Unit Apt 1710 · Avail. now

$1,599

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 703 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
24hr concierge
dog park
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
valet service
Afford yourself amazing views from this 17th floor fully refurbished loft overlooking the Miami River and Downtown Miami. Unit features include 11' ceilings with crystal chandelier, generous balcony, polished concrete floors, Italian Dellacasa kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops, energy efficient stainless steel appliances, stacked washer & dryer & oversized double-volume windows that flood your living area with natural sunlight. Amenities include an infinity edge pool, fully equipped fitness center, spa/sauna, meditation garden with a BBQ/picnic area, contemporary lounge, lighted tennis court, dog park, valet & 24 hr concierge. Application with Bahia $70 per adult over the age of 18. Application and approval from HOA is also required before move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 SW South River Dr have any available units?
10 SW South River Dr has a unit available for $1,599 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 10 SW South River Dr have?
Some of 10 SW South River Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 SW South River Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10 SW South River Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 SW South River Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 10 SW South River Dr is pet friendly.
Does 10 SW South River Dr offer parking?
No, 10 SW South River Dr does not offer parking.
Does 10 SW South River Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10 SW South River Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 SW South River Dr have a pool?
Yes, 10 SW South River Dr has a pool.
Does 10 SW South River Dr have accessible units?
No, 10 SW South River Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10 SW South River Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 10 SW South River Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
