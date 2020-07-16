10 SW South River Dr

Amenities

Afford yourself amazing views from this 17th floor fully refurbished loft overlooking the Miami River and Downtown Miami. Unit features include 11' ceilings with crystal chandelier, generous balcony, polished concrete floors, Italian Dellacasa kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops, energy efficient stainless steel appliances, stacked washer & dryer & oversized double-volume windows that flood your living area with natural sunlight. Amenities include an infinity edge pool, fully equipped fitness center, spa/sauna, meditation garden with a BBQ/picnic area, contemporary lounge, lighted tennis court, dog park, valet & 24 hr concierge. Application with Bahia $70 per adult over the age of 18. Application and approval from HOA is also required before move in.