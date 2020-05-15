All apartments in Miami Beach
93 Palm Ave
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:16 PM

93 Palm Ave

93 Palm Avenue · (305) 674-4040
Location

93 Palm Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Palm Island

Price and availability

7 Bedrooms

Unit 7 Bed · Avail. now

$35,000

Click to see floorplan

7 Bed · 7 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
A rare opportunity to lease a piece of American history - the former waterfront mansion of prohibition-era gangster, Al Capone. Located on gated Palm Island & overlooking pristine Biscayne Bay, 93 Palm has been carefully restored with the utmost attention to details and the sole purpose of preserving the timeless grace & historical appeal of this magnificent estate. Secluded with century-old trees & lushly manicured grounds, providing the ultimate intimate lifestyle are the 4-bed 3-bath main villa, the pool cabana with magnificent spa-like bath, & the 2-bed 1-bath gatehouse. Relax by your private beach area, the remarkably large pool, the original grotto, or any of the many porches throughout the lush 30,000-sf property. 100-ft WF, 30' x 60' heated pool, and dock. Also for sale at $12.95M.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 93 Palm Ave have any available units?
93 Palm Ave has a unit available for $35,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 93 Palm Ave have?
Some of 93 Palm Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 93 Palm Ave currently offering any rent specials?
93 Palm Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 93 Palm Ave pet-friendly?
No, 93 Palm Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami Beach.
Does 93 Palm Ave offer parking?
No, 93 Palm Ave does not offer parking.
Does 93 Palm Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 93 Palm Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 93 Palm Ave have a pool?
Yes, 93 Palm Ave has a pool.
Does 93 Palm Ave have accessible units?
No, 93 Palm Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 93 Palm Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 93 Palm Ave has units with dishwashers.
