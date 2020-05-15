93 Palm Ave

Amenities

A rare opportunity to lease a piece of American history - the former waterfront mansion of prohibition-era gangster, Al Capone. Located on gated Palm Island & overlooking pristine Biscayne Bay, 93 Palm has been carefully restored with the utmost attention to details and the sole purpose of preserving the timeless grace & historical appeal of this magnificent estate. Secluded with century-old trees & lushly manicured grounds, providing the ultimate intimate lifestyle are the 4-bed 3-bath main villa, the pool cabana with magnificent spa-like bath, & the 2-bed 1-bath gatehouse. Relax by your private beach area, the remarkably large pool, the original grotto, or any of the many porches throughout the lush 30,000-sf property. 100-ft WF, 30' x 60' heated pool, and dock. Also for sale at $12.95M.