Miami Beach, FL
927 Euclid Ave
Last updated May 28 2020 at 4:41 AM

927 Euclid Ave

927 Euclid Ave · (786) 812-0075
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

927 Euclid Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Flamingo-Lummus

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8 · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
Extraordinary Condo located in Miami Beach. Absolutely breathtaking all around. This condo features 2 bedrooms upstairs with a full bath, and a half bath downstairs. You will definitely feel the beach vibes in this home. Fully updated and furnished so all it needs is YOU. The owner really has a great taste for decor and it really shows here. Laundry is located in unit. 3 blocks from Ocean Drive and the beach. Smart features all throughout. You just need to see this condo to really appreciate it. Lease only available for 6 months. OWNER IS ASKING FOR $200 EXTRA FOR EVERYTHING INCLUDED IN THE MONTHLY RENT. MEANING, $2400 TOTAL PRICE WITH EVERYTHING INCLUDED. (water, sewer, light, internet, cable, smart home features "ALEXA" included, nest thermostat)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 927 Euclid Ave have any available units?
927 Euclid Ave has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 927 Euclid Ave have?
Some of 927 Euclid Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 927 Euclid Ave currently offering any rent specials?
927 Euclid Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 927 Euclid Ave pet-friendly?
No, 927 Euclid Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami Beach.
Does 927 Euclid Ave offer parking?
No, 927 Euclid Ave does not offer parking.
Does 927 Euclid Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 927 Euclid Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 927 Euclid Ave have a pool?
No, 927 Euclid Ave does not have a pool.
Does 927 Euclid Ave have accessible units?
No, 927 Euclid Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 927 Euclid Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 927 Euclid Ave has units with dishwashers.
