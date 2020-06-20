927 Euclid Ave

Amenities
Extraordinary Condo located in Miami Beach. Absolutely breathtaking all around. This condo features 2 bedrooms upstairs with a full bath, and a half bath downstairs. You will definitely feel the beach vibes in this home. Fully updated and furnished so all it needs is YOU. The owner really has a great taste for decor and it really shows here. Laundry is located in unit. 3 blocks from Ocean Drive and the beach. Smart features all throughout. You just need to see this condo to really appreciate it. Lease only available for 6 months. OWNER IS ASKING FOR $200 EXTRA FOR EVERYTHING INCLUDED IN THE MONTHLY RENT. MEANING, $2400 TOTAL PRICE WITH EVERYTHING INCLUDED. (water, sewer, light, internet, cable, smart home features "ALEXA" included, nest thermostat)