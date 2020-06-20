927 Euclid Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities internet access

Extraordinary Condo located in Miami Beach. Absolutely breathtaking all around. This condo features 2 bedrooms upstairs with a full bath, and a half bath downstairs. You will definitely feel the beach vibes in this home. Fully updated and furnished so all it needs is YOU. The owner really has a great taste for decor and it really shows here. Laundry is located in unit. 3 blocks from Ocean Drive and the beach. Smart features all throughout. You just need to see this condo to really appreciate it. Lease only available for 6 months. OWNER IS ASKING FOR $200 EXTRA FOR EVERYTHING INCLUDED IN THE MONTHLY RENT. MEANING, $2400 TOTAL PRICE WITH EVERYTHING INCLUDED. (water, sewer, light, internet, cable, smart home features "ALEXA" included, nest thermostat)