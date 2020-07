Amenities

recently renovated clubhouse sauna

The NICEST 1bdr in the bldg. with $157,000 in upgrades.Enjoy living in the exclusive South of Fifth neighborhood; 5 star restaurants lounges & Boardwalks along the bay are just a few of the luxuries of living in this exclusive neighborhood.Amazing Designer ready turn key unit,best described as a 5 star hotel room hidden at The Exquisite Yacht Club at Portofino.Apartment has been gutted;Jerusalem floors,steam room shower blinds & black outs in both rooms,finished California closets.