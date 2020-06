Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range Property Amenities pool bbq/grill hot tub new construction

Just completed new construction.Mid-century one story home adjacent to the newly finished Ritz-Carlton Residences in Miami Beach. Quiet residential neighborhood in the heart of Miami Beach. Grand reception areas with vaulted ceilings and comfortable open spaces leading to the landscaped patio with the soothing sounds of the resort style pool with water features. Large master suite floor to ceiling windows. Spa inspired master bath with rain shower and steam. Open kitchen with Viking appliances and gas range. Separate guest room with private entrance and kitchenette. Modern comfort in an understated elegant feel for a perfect Miami Beach lifestyle.