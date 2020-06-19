All apartments in Miami Beach
840 Michigan Ave
Last updated May 13 2020 at 7:24 PM

840 Michigan Ave

840 Michigan Avenue · (305) 815-5282
Location

840 Michigan Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Flamingo-Lummus

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
bike storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
bike storage
One bedroom / one bathroom and den located in an enchanted garden in the heart of South Beach. The apartment is on the ground floor with direct access to outdoor patio. It has double exposure, good natural light, new central A/C, and original hardwood floor. The building features a large outdoor private oasis with tropical plants and flowers: BBQ, Bicycle storage and laundry room. The building has passed the 50 years re-certification in September 2018. Tropical Miami Beach living at it's best. Close to Flamingo Park, Whole foods, Target, walking distance to the beach.: AVAILABLE FURNISHED UNTIL NOVEMBER 2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 840 Michigan Ave have any available units?
840 Michigan Ave has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 840 Michigan Ave have?
Some of 840 Michigan Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 840 Michigan Ave currently offering any rent specials?
840 Michigan Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 840 Michigan Ave pet-friendly?
No, 840 Michigan Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami Beach.
Does 840 Michigan Ave offer parking?
No, 840 Michigan Ave does not offer parking.
Does 840 Michigan Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 840 Michigan Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 840 Michigan Ave have a pool?
No, 840 Michigan Ave does not have a pool.
Does 840 Michigan Ave have accessible units?
No, 840 Michigan Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 840 Michigan Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 840 Michigan Ave has units with dishwashers.
