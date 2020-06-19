840 Michigan Ave

Amenities

One bedroom / one bathroom and den located in an enchanted garden in the heart of South Beach. The apartment is on the ground floor with direct access to outdoor patio. It has double exposure, good natural light, new central A/C, and original hardwood floor. The building features a large outdoor private oasis with tropical plants and flowers: BBQ, Bicycle storage and laundry room. The building has passed the 50 years re-certification in September 2018. Tropical Miami Beach living at it's best. Close to Flamingo Park, Whole foods, Target, walking distance to the beach.: AVAILABLE FURNISHED UNTIL NOVEMBER 2020