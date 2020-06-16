8300 Abbott

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard on-site laundry parking

**SPECIAL PROMOTION - MOVE IN WITH JUST 2 MONTHS** Come live in this quaint top floor, corner living space, just steps from beautiful beach and 36 acre oceanfront Park. This 1BD/2BA residence features renovated kitchen with updated appliances, updated bathrooms, large walk-in closet, waterproof flooring, and a flexible floor plan. Oversized windows bring in abundant natural light & peaceful garden views. Courtyard building features on-site laundry, secured entrance, and lots of parking in public lot next door. Pets are welcome! Easy to show and fast approval process.