Last updated June 3 2020 at 6:38 PM

8300 Abbott

8300 Abbott Avenue · (786) 620-2700
Location

8300 Abbott Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33141
North Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 15 · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
**SPECIAL PROMOTION - MOVE IN WITH JUST 2 MONTHS** Come live in this quaint top floor, corner living space, just steps from beautiful beach and 36 acre oceanfront Park. This 1BD/2BA residence features renovated kitchen with updated appliances, updated bathrooms, large walk-in closet, waterproof flooring, and a flexible floor plan. Oversized windows bring in abundant natural light & peaceful garden views. Courtyard building features on-site laundry, secured entrance, and lots of parking in public lot next door. Pets are welcome! Easy to show and fast approval process.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8300 Abbott have any available units?
8300 Abbott has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 8300 Abbott have?
Some of 8300 Abbott's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8300 Abbott currently offering any rent specials?
8300 Abbott isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8300 Abbott pet-friendly?
Yes, 8300 Abbott is pet friendly.
Does 8300 Abbott offer parking?
Yes, 8300 Abbott does offer parking.
Does 8300 Abbott have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8300 Abbott does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8300 Abbott have a pool?
No, 8300 Abbott does not have a pool.
Does 8300 Abbott have accessible units?
No, 8300 Abbott does not have accessible units.
Does 8300 Abbott have units with dishwashers?
No, 8300 Abbott does not have units with dishwashers.
