825 80th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry internet access

STUDIO LOCATED IN SOUGHT AFTER NORTH BEACH NEIGHBORHOOD, JUST A SHORT WALK TO THE BEACH. PROPERTY IS KEPT IN PRISTINE CONDITION AND FEATURES LAUNDRY FACILITY, 24 HOUR VIDEO CAMERA SURVEILLANCE AND KEY-ACCESS GATE. THE UNIT IS FULLY EQUIPPED WITH CEILING FANS, BLINDS AND WALL UNIT AIR CONDITIONER. HIGH SPEED WIFI INTERNET INCLUDED IN RENT PRICE!! APARTMENT WAS RENOVATED IN JANUARY OF 2018 AND FEATURES COMPLETE KITCHEN WITH APPLIANCES. SAME DAY APPROVAL IF ALL SCREENING DOCUMENTS ARE PROVIDED. FIRST MONTH OF RENT PLUS 1 SECURITY DEPOSIT TO MOVE IN