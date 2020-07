Amenities

Live your best life at this very bright top corner residence. This fully renovated 1 bdr / 1bath is the complete package offering exceptional location in famous South of Fifth, one covered assigned parking, washer/dryer, impact windows and a corner position that allows maximum light! Just steps to Nikki's beach, Southpointe park, Joes Stonecrab, prime One twelve, Milos and all the trendy shopping and nightlife of Sofi.