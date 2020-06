Amenities

Ideally situated two-bedroom, full two-baths, located next to the 41st Street shopping corridor, which offers all types of dining, shopping, houses of worship, easy access to Mt. Sinai and Route 195 to mid-town and downtown. The apartment has central air and heat, new appliances, and real hardwood floors. Very bright with lots of natural light. 3 months required to move-in. SORRY NO PETS ALLOWED