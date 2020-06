Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated

Updated 1 bed/bath tile floors all over plenty of closet space balcony and 1 assigned and gated parking space. Located on tree lined Meridian ave, conveniently located across from Flamingo Park and within walking distance of everything SoBe has to offer restaurants, shops, supermarkets and the beach

washer and dryer on every floor. As per association no pets allowed

easy to show