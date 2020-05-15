7936 Harding Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly air conditioning bike storage

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry bike storage internet access

**SHORT TERM RENTAL 6MONTHS** Enjoy life at the Baronval! This boutique building features a beautifully landscaped backyard oasis with sitting area, bike storage, and more! This top floor front corner residence comes COMPLETELY FURNISHED, is flooded with natural light and located steps to the ocean! Unique residence features high ceilings, modern kitchen cabinetry with granite countertops, IMPACT windows, new A/C’s, ample closet space, and modern fixtures. On-site laundry as well! . Perfectly located to enjoy the best of North Beach - 36acre beachfront park, the upcoming NOBE Yard, and Bandshell district filled with great shops, cafes & entertainment. Pets are welcome. Easy to show and fast approval process. **UTILITIES ARE $150/M Extra - Electricity, Water, Gas, Internet, & TV**