Last updated June 1 2020 at 7:17 PM

7936 Harding Ave

7936 Harding Avenue · (786) 620-2700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7936 Harding Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33141
North Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
air conditioning
bike storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
bike storage
internet access
**SHORT TERM RENTAL 6MONTHS** Enjoy life at the Baronval! This boutique building features a beautifully landscaped backyard oasis with sitting area, bike storage, and more! This top floor front corner residence comes COMPLETELY FURNISHED, is flooded with natural light and located steps to the ocean! Unique residence features high ceilings, modern kitchen cabinetry with granite countertops, IMPACT windows, new A/C’s, ample closet space, and modern fixtures. On-site laundry as well! . Perfectly located to enjoy the best of North Beach - 36acre beachfront park, the upcoming NOBE Yard, and Bandshell district filled with great shops, cafes & entertainment. Pets are welcome. Easy to show and fast approval process. **UTILITIES ARE $150/M Extra - Electricity, Water, Gas, Internet, & TV**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7936 Harding Ave have any available units?
7936 Harding Ave has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 7936 Harding Ave have?
Some of 7936 Harding Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7936 Harding Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7936 Harding Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7936 Harding Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7936 Harding Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7936 Harding Ave offer parking?
No, 7936 Harding Ave does not offer parking.
Does 7936 Harding Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7936 Harding Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7936 Harding Ave have a pool?
No, 7936 Harding Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7936 Harding Ave have accessible units?
No, 7936 Harding Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7936 Harding Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7936 Harding Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
