Last updated June 16 2020 at 9:20 PM

7646 Abbott Ave

7646 Abbott Avenue · (305) 726-5818
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7646 Abbott Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33141
North Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,700

1 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Enjoy this completely renovated, one bedroom, one and half bathroom, condo in the North Beach neighborhood of Miami Beach. The unit includes stainless steel appliances, new AC, washer and dryer, and top of the line finishes in its open kitchen and bathrooms. Located just blocks from the beach, the neighborhood’s amenities are just a short walk away and include many lifestyle points like restaurants, groceries, and shops. Nearby access to 71st/79 st , Collins Ave, Indian Creek Drive, provides easy access to the entire city.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7646 Abbott Ave have any available units?
7646 Abbott Ave has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 7646 Abbott Ave have?
Some of 7646 Abbott Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7646 Abbott Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7646 Abbott Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7646 Abbott Ave pet-friendly?
No, 7646 Abbott Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami Beach.
Does 7646 Abbott Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7646 Abbott Ave offers parking.
Does 7646 Abbott Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7646 Abbott Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7646 Abbott Ave have a pool?
No, 7646 Abbott Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7646 Abbott Ave have accessible units?
No, 7646 Abbott Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7646 Abbott Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7646 Abbott Ave has units with dishwashers.
