7646 Abbott Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Enjoy this completely renovated, one bedroom, one and half bathroom, condo in the North Beach neighborhood of Miami Beach. The unit includes stainless steel appliances, new AC, washer and dryer, and top of the line finishes in its open kitchen and bathrooms. Located just blocks from the beach, the neighborhood’s amenities are just a short walk away and include many lifestyle points like restaurants, groceries, and shops. Nearby access to 71st/79 st , Collins Ave, Indian Creek Drive, provides easy access to the entire city.