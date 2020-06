Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage valet service

Spacious and comfortable apartment, located in a privileged area, three blocks from the beach, excellent school (Biscayne Beach Elementary). One of the best views in the area. Two rooms plus den that can be used as a third bedroom, storage unit. It has two parking spaces plus valet,, reception, 24 hour security. Extra security deposit for pets. It can be rented Furnished or not furnished is optional.