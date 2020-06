Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking internet access

This condo has been renovated for every home comfort. The condo is located in a small quaint building two short blocks from the Atlantic Ocean. This building is an MiMo classic structure. The building has its own laundry facilities and plenty of parking.



This studio condo is ideal for a short term. While it does not have a traditional kitchen, it does have a microwave and small refrigerator. My condo is located on the second (first) floor and is a corner unit. My condo has white tile floors and large windows. You'll enjoy warm natural lighting every hour of the day. This condo has been completely renovated. The condo is fully furnished and decorated in a fresh ultra modern style. The rent includes all utilities (electric, water, TV service and high-speed internet).