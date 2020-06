Amenities

parking range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Miami Beach just a few blocks away from the Ocean, spacious 1 bed / 1 bath with a large living-dining area and plenty of closet space.....!! Quiet and secure building with 24 hours of surveillance, with 1 parking space and common laundry. Tile flooring throughout.

!!!!!! Location Offers Easy Access to All Major Roadways, Shopping, Public Parks, Public Transportation, Restaurants and Much More!!