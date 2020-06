Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets furnished

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

LOCATION LOCATION! This beautiful furnished units is located just 2 blocks away from the beach, a lot of different restaurants and shoppins in the area. Newly installed kitchen cabinets, new Stainless Still appliances. Freshly polished wood floors and large walk in closet and updated bathroom. Secure property with key entry. Please contact Agent for showing instructions.