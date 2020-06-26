730 3rd St

Amenities

RARE RENTAL at The Armitage Place Condo South of Fifth (a courtyard open air low rise building) that is walking distance to the beach/shops/restaurants/an elementary school, and the beautiful South Pointe Park. The unit is stunning and was completely renovated to the studs with 1570 sq/ft. of interior space and a giant rooftop terrace (equipped with a BBQ/lounges/tables) for outdoor entertaining. There are 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms on the second floor and a 1/2 bath on the first floor. The unit has top of the line new appliances and high end finishes throughout, 2 walk-in closets, a washer/dryer/utility room for extra storage, and multiple balconies for a morning coffee. This is a gorgeous unit in a fabulous location that can be rented furnished, if necessary. It won't last!