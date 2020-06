Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated pool lobby

Unit Amenities dishwasher recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage lobby

Welcome to Burleight # 1511

Our apartment is fully equipped for you to enjoy the beach, pool and the aroma of Miami Beach.

An excellent location with shopping centers, restaurants and much more ...

The building is completely remodeled with impactor windows, a dazzling lobby and a first class service.

We offer a covered parking space in the garage.

You just have to bring your clothes and enjoy the place.

Any additional questions please do not hesitate to contact us.

We hope you have a great day and we hope to see you soon ...