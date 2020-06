Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated furnished

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Fabulous opportunity to live in the heart of South Beach in a unique townhouse style condo. This furnished 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom corner unit features 3 balconies, 2 floors and a beautifully updated kitchen. First floor offers kitchen, half bath, spacious living/dining area with access to balcony and generous closet. Second floor features two spacious bedrooms with own balcony and closets, plus full bathroom with jacuzzi. W/d in unit. 1 assigned gated parking space. Great location.