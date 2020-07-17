701 Meridian Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning bbq/grill

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard bbq/grill

Seldom available South Beach Villa! Water & Electricity included! Remodeled open floor plan with 9' ceilings, beautiful floors, new vanity, freshly painted, Impact Windows, European style kitchen with stainless steel appliances, tank-less water heater, air conditioner with heat unit under warranty, washer & dryer inside unit, pantry and linen closet. 40 Year Certification completed. The unit features New Sub-flooring! Enjoy the private courtyard setting, no neighbors above or below. Walking distance to the beach, and all South Beach has to offer. Secure complex with gated/intercom entrance.