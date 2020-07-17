All apartments in Miami Beach
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:30 PM

701 Meridian Ave

701 Meridian Avenue · (786) 299-7441
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

701 Meridian Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Flamingo-Lummus

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6 · Avail. now

$2,100

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
bbq/grill
Seldom available South Beach Villa! Water & Electricity included! Remodeled open floor plan with 9' ceilings, beautiful floors, new vanity, freshly painted, Impact Windows, European style kitchen with stainless steel appliances, tank-less water heater, air conditioner with heat unit under warranty, washer & dryer inside unit, pantry and linen closet. 40 Year Certification completed. The unit features New Sub-flooring! Enjoy the private courtyard setting, no neighbors above or below. Walking distance to the beach, and all South Beach has to offer. Secure complex with gated/intercom entrance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 701 Meridian Ave have any available units?
701 Meridian Ave has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 701 Meridian Ave have?
Some of 701 Meridian Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 701 Meridian Ave currently offering any rent specials?
701 Meridian Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 701 Meridian Ave pet-friendly?
No, 701 Meridian Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami Beach.
Does 701 Meridian Ave offer parking?
No, 701 Meridian Ave does not offer parking.
Does 701 Meridian Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 701 Meridian Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 701 Meridian Ave have a pool?
No, 701 Meridian Ave does not have a pool.
Does 701 Meridian Ave have accessible units?
No, 701 Meridian Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 701 Meridian Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 701 Meridian Ave has units with dishwashers.
