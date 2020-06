Amenities

Spectacular ocean views from this all furnished 1 bedroom and 1 bath unit located in desirable Port Royale. Just steps from a restaurants, cafes, bars and more. Ready for you to just move in! If you’re searching oceanfront living with walk ability to shopping, dining, entertainment, at an affordable price this is your opportunity.