Home
/
Miami Beach, FL
/
6899 Collins Ave
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:16 PM

6899 Collins Ave

6899 Collins Avenue · (954) 237-0400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6899 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33141
North Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 808 · Avail. now

$6,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
yoga
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
valet service
yoga
Opportunity knocks!! Time To live in paradise. Luxury Oceanfront rental with direct ocean views from Master bedroom, living area and terrace. South East Corner unit with great natural light. The North Carillon Beach residences have access to all the 5 star resort amenities of the hotel with their own separate entrance and valet department. Wake up with the sun, enjoy a walk on the beach or perhaps a yoga class, enjoy one of the 4 pools or beach service, then order lunch and make a spa appointment. The choices are endless at this lifestyle building. Conveniently located within 15 minutes of South Beach and walking distance to many restaurants. Unit is priced for annual rental and client is only interested in annual lease.
Unit can be furnished or partially furnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6899 Collins Ave have any available units?
6899 Collins Ave has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 6899 Collins Ave have?
Some of 6899 Collins Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6899 Collins Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6899 Collins Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6899 Collins Ave pet-friendly?
No, 6899 Collins Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami Beach.
Does 6899 Collins Ave offer parking?
No, 6899 Collins Ave does not offer parking.
Does 6899 Collins Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6899 Collins Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6899 Collins Ave have a pool?
Yes, 6899 Collins Ave has a pool.
Does 6899 Collins Ave have accessible units?
No, 6899 Collins Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6899 Collins Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6899 Collins Ave has units with dishwashers.
