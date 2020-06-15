6899 Collins Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pool yoga hot tub

Opportunity knocks!! Time To live in paradise. Luxury Oceanfront rental with direct ocean views from Master bedroom, living area and terrace. South East Corner unit with great natural light. The North Carillon Beach residences have access to all the 5 star resort amenities of the hotel with their own separate entrance and valet department. Wake up with the sun, enjoy a walk on the beach or perhaps a yoga class, enjoy one of the 4 pools or beach service, then order lunch and make a spa appointment. The choices are endless at this lifestyle building. Conveniently located within 15 minutes of South Beach and walking distance to many restaurants. Unit is priced for annual rental and client is only interested in annual lease.

Unit can be furnished or partially furnished.