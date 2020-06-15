6767 Indian Creek Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Directly in the heart of Miami Beach, located just steps from glistening beaches, restaurants, shops, super markets and minutes to South Beach or the luxurious Shops of Bal Harbour , this fully furnished and upgraded 2 bedroom 2 bath condo has everything you could need to live the relaxed beach lifestyle. 2 spacious bedrooms,with en suite bathrooms, provides ample comfort after a busy day out and about in Miami, or after a nice day at the beach. Granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances including dish washer, and washer dryer in unit. This rental also comes with a generous sized storage unit for your beach gear, luggage.... Free and easy street parking, or the option to pay for monthly parking in the adjacent lot next to building. Rented thru July 18th.