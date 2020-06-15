All apartments in Miami Beach
6767 Indian Creek Dr
Last updated May 21 2020 at 6:28 PM

6767 Indian Creek Dr

6767 Indian Creek Drive · (305) 733-2292
Location

6767 Indian Creek Drive, Miami Beach, FL 33141
North Beach

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 11 · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Directly in the heart of Miami Beach, located just steps from glistening beaches, restaurants, shops, super markets and minutes to South Beach or the luxurious Shops of Bal Harbour , this fully furnished and upgraded 2 bedroom 2 bath condo has everything you could need to live the relaxed beach lifestyle. 2 spacious bedrooms,with en suite bathrooms, provides ample comfort after a busy day out and about in Miami, or after a nice day at the beach. Granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances including dish washer, and washer dryer in unit. This rental also comes with a generous sized storage unit for your beach gear, luggage.... Free and easy street parking, or the option to pay for monthly parking in the adjacent lot next to building. Rented thru July 18th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6767 Indian Creek Dr have any available units?
6767 Indian Creek Dr has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 6767 Indian Creek Dr have?
Some of 6767 Indian Creek Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6767 Indian Creek Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6767 Indian Creek Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6767 Indian Creek Dr pet-friendly?
No, 6767 Indian Creek Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami Beach.
Does 6767 Indian Creek Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6767 Indian Creek Dr does offer parking.
Does 6767 Indian Creek Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6767 Indian Creek Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6767 Indian Creek Dr have a pool?
No, 6767 Indian Creek Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6767 Indian Creek Dr have accessible units?
No, 6767 Indian Creek Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6767 Indian Creek Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6767 Indian Creek Dr has units with dishwashers.
