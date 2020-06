Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities elevator parking pool bbq/grill hot tub valet service

This unit offer an open living area, kitchen, living rooms on the 1st floor. Two Large balconies 1 on the 1st Floor and the other in the master bedroom on the 2nd floors with incredible views to the North East Views. This building offer with great amenities !!! BBQ areas, heated pool, hot tub 24 hours front desk and free valet parking included.